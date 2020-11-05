1st Inter-Departmental cricket tourney concludes

The first Inter-Departmental cricket tournament concluded here on Thursday with Jalshakti (PHE) emerging as winner in the final match.

The final of the tournament was played between PHE and J&K Forest at Aluchibagh Ground.

J&K forest won the toss and decided to bat first. They got all out for just 101 runs. Zahid Ahmad with 29 runs and Tanveer Ahmad with 30 runs were highest scorers.

For PHE Kashmir, Imtiyaz took four wickets, Syed Iqbal three, and Fayaz took two wickets.

In reply PHE Kashmir scored 102 runs in 11 overs for the loss of three wickets only. Sajad with 37 runs and Arshid Khawaja with 36 runs were highest scorers for them.

Sajad Ganai was declared man of the tournament while as Imtiyaz Ahmad was declared player of the final.

Kashmir University, JKPDC, JKEDI and Civil Secretariat were the other teams which participated in the event.

Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir Er Ifitikhar Ahmad Wani was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated all the teams and insisted to make the tournament a regular feature. The tournament was sponsored by MJS technologies.