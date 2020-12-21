2 day Athletic C'ship concludes at Gindun Park Rajbagh

The two day District Athletics Championship concluded at Gindun Ground Rajbagh here on Monday.

In the event organised by J&K Amateur Athletics Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council nearly 200 boys and girls participated in various categories.

SDPO Kothibagh Tanushree Dutta, who was chief guest on the occasion distributed medals and certificates to the winners.

Others who were present on the occasion included Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, manager Gindun Ground, Sajjad Ahmad SHO Kothibagh, Sameer Ahmad SHO Ragbagh, Reyaz Ahmad Dar organizing secretary of the championship.