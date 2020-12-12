2-day Int'l Mountain Day event concludes at Gulmarg

The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir on Saturday organized snow cycling and ski mountaineering events here to commemorate International Mountain Day-2020.

The world famous ski resort Gulmarg was draped in snow following overnight snowfall with skiers and cyclists in colorful gear enjoying their time along with hundreds of tourists, presenting a mesmerizing view, stated the department in its statement.

It said Everester and prestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award winner, Aparna Kumar (IPS), who was the chief guest on the occasion praised the department for its efforts to mark the International Mountain Day-2020 with great fanfare.

Quoting Kumar, the statement said it was overwhelming to see a large number of boys and girls participate in the adventure activities being organized by the department to mark the occasion.

“Youth of J&K have got huge potential and it was on full display during the last two days,” the statement stated Kumar as having said.

It mentioned Kumar also praised the beauty and ski facilities of Gulmarg, while imploring the youth of the country to come and take best advantage of the skiing facilities available at the ski resort.

It said Kumar expressed her gratitude to the department for inviting her to Kashmir, and providing her an opportunity to be part of such wonderful International Mountain Day-2020 celebrations.

On the occasion Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Joint Director Tourism TabassumKamili, Deputy Director Tourism (Recreation) IdeelSaleem, Deputy Director, Tourism (Registration) Ahsan-ul-haqChishti, Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg, DrJavid-ur-Rehman, Superintendent Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering Ali Mohammad Bhat, Tourist Officer (Adventure) MudasirMushtaq, President, Adventure Tour Operators of Kashmir (ATOAK) RaufTramboo, including adventure lovers and tourists were also present, it said.

Earlier, around 30 Skiers of the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering Gulmarg gave a demonstration of various skiing types before the chief Guest and the participants, it mentioned.

The two day event concluded with the distribution of awards and certificates among the winners and participants here at the historic Gulmarg Golf Club, it concluded.