Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 1:47 AM

2-Day Kho-Kho tournament concludes in Udhampur

GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 1:47 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

The two day long Kho-Kho open tournament for men and women being organized by management of District Kho-Kho Association Udhampur concluded today here at Government Degree College Boys.

Senior Superintendent of Police, UdhampurSargunShukla was the chief guest and  DySp Head Quarter SahilMahajan was the guest of honour  and Station House Officer, Chanchal Singh and Station House Officer, Women Cell UdhampurIshaMahajan were the special invitees at the valedictory function.

Trending News

G.A. Mir condoles demise of veteran Congress leader's wife

File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

COVID-19: No congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Shab-e-Meraj

In women category: Flying club Udhampur defeated Government College for women Udhampur by one inning and 03 points. In Men’s Category Parivartan club Udhampur 02 defeated Parivartan club Udhampur 01 by 07 points.

Related News