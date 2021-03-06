2-Day Kho-Kho tournament concludes in Udhampur

The two day long Kho-Kho open tournament for men and women being organized by management of District Kho-Kho Association Udhampur concluded today here at Government Degree College Boys.

Senior Superintendent of Police, UdhampurSargunShukla was the chief guest and DySp Head Quarter SahilMahajan was the guest of honour and Station House Officer, Chanchal Singh and Station House Officer, Women Cell UdhampurIshaMahajan were the special invitees at the valedictory function.

In women category: Flying club Udhampur defeated Government College for women Udhampur by one inning and 03 points. In Men’s Category Parivartan club Udhampur 02 defeated Parivartan club Udhampur 01 by 07 points.