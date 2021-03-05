2-day Kho-Kho tournament organised at Udhampur

The Management of District Kho-Kho Association Udhampur today organized a Kho-Kho open tournament for men & women here at Government PG Degree College Boys.

Principal of the College, Professor Subash Sharma was the chief guest and declared the tournament open while District Social Welfare Officer, Er Sajad Bashir Somberia was the guest of honour and Block Development Officer, Narsoo Sofia Akhter was special guest on the occasion.

Around 29 teams including men & women drawn from different Colleges, Schools and private clubs of the District are taking part in the tournament.

Earlier, District president Kho-Kho Association Udhampur Advocate Sanjeet Bavouria presented welcome address and highlighted the importance of sports and games.

On the first day in men category, Babey sports club defeated Little Angel Paradise by 10 points, while Shivalik Public club thrashed Indira Shishu Mandir by 01 point. Similarly, City Club Udhampur beat Happy Model club by 01 inning and 09 points, whereas Parivartan club Udhampur defeated JK Public School by one turn and 16 points.

In women Category:- Shivalik Public club defeated Little Angels Paradise by 07 points, Unique club Udhampur beat J K Public School by one inning and 02 points and Indira Memorial club tharshed Indira Shishu Mandir Udhampur by 08 points. Government Degree College defeated Babey sports club by one inning and 09 points.

The matches were officiated by Raman Kumar; Raj Kumar; Pooja Sharma; Radha Devi; Monika Sharma, and Jagdev. The proceeding of the programme was conducted by Raman Kumar and Shivi Badyal.