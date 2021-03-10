Sports, Today's Paper
20 KM Mass-Start Cycling competition|Advisor Farooq interacts with medalists

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan today interacted with Mohammad Ismail and Parvez Ahmad, who recently won Gold and Bronze medals in 20 KM Mass-Start Cycling competition held at Mumbai.

While interacting with the Cyclists, hailing from J&K, Advisor Khan asked them to prepare for participation in big international events. The Advisor on the occasion stressed on the need to create bigger platforms for young sportsmen to display their talent and skills besides promoting the local talent at higher level.

