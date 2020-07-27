Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 2:39 AM

2023 ODI World Cup in India | ICC launches Super League qualification pathway

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 2:39 AM
Representational Pic

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday launched the ODI Super League, a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup in India that aims to add context to the 50-over format. Hosts India and the next top seven teams in the Super League will automatically qualify for the World Cup, the world body stated in a press release.

The competition begins with a series between world champions England and Ireland, beginning at Southampton on July 30. The rest of the schedule will be unveiled later. “The league will bring relevance and context to ODI cricket over the next three years, as qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is at stake,” ICC’s GM Operation Geoff Allardice said. With T20 cricket thriving and Tests remaining the ultimate challenge, former players such as Ricky Ponting have questioned the relevance of ODIs.

 Featuring 13 teams, the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the World Cricket Super League 2015-17, the Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match series.

