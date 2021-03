The 23rd Shiv Khori Kesari annual Vishal Dangal is scheduled to be held on March 12 (Friday) here at Government High School Ransoo- the base camp of the Shiv Khori Shrine.

Dangal is being organized by J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association in collaboration with Department of J&K Tourism, Shiv Khori Shrine Board and Shiv Khori Dangal Committee as part of annual three day historic “Maha Shivratri” Mela being held from March 10 to March 12.