The 27th District Srinagar Badminton championship 2020 organised by District Srinagar Badminton Association concluded at Indoor Hall Polo Ground here on Saturday.

In the event competitions of both boys and girls sections were held in various age groups.

The event was held in collaboration with J&K Badminton Association and under the J&K Sports Council.

Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir Nuzhat Ara was chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners.