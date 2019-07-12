Sports
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 12, 2019, 11:14 PM

2nd State Jeet Kune Do championship concludes

The second State Jeet Kune Do championship concluded at Sheri-Kashmir Indoor Stadium Complex here on Friday.

In the four day event around 800 players from different districts of State participated. The event was organized J&K State Jeet Kune Do Association and Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Unified Martial Arts (JKAUMA), was supported by AS cements and constructions, TCI cement, Space Communications, Urban House (Spices), Linz café, Car Bazar, Chinar Agro and OMG Juices.

The schools which participated in the event included Linton Hall, International School, Shah-e-Hamdan School, Tibetan School, New Convent, Model High School, Rainbow International, Candid school, Amira Kadal College, Women’s College, Women’s College, Government School Namchibal, JKAUMA clubs and Shah-e-Hamdan club Sopore. 

