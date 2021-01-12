Sports, Today's Paper
IANS
Abu Dhabi,
UPDATED: January 12, 2021, 11:42 PM

2nd UAE-Ireland ODI suspended after further Covid-19 case

IANS
Abu Dhabi,
UPDATED: January 12, 2021, 11:42 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic
The second ODI between UAE and Ireland, scheduled for Tuesday, has been suspended after a fourth player in the hosts’ camp tested positive for Covid-19.

“Emirates Cricket Board has confirmed that tomorrow’s match … 2021 against Ireland has been suspended. This decision, supported by Cricket Ireland, was made after a new directive was received from authorities,” read a statement from the Emirates Cricket Board on Monday. Ireland were originally scheduled to play the second ODI on January 10 but a player tested positive, forcing the game to be pushed to January 16.

