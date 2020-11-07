Sports, Today's Paper
3 day Wushu championship concludes in Srinagar

Three day district level Wushu championship 2020 today concluded here at Gindun Ground Rajbagh.

250 Wushu players from Srinagar participated in mini, sub-junior, junior and senior players category. The championship was organised by District Wushu Association Srinagar, under the guidelines of Wushu Association of J&K.

On the occasion an award function was also held in which former minister Nasir Aslam Wani was the chief guest and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar Manager Gindun Ground was the guest of honor.

The chief guest hailed the efforts of District Association Srinagar for promoting sports among the youth.

General Secretary District Association Mohammad Maqsood Rather, while congratulating the winners and said that revival of Wushu has been possible with the encouragement and support of J&K Wushu Association.

He said that the event has been possible due to the support and patronage of national chief coach Kuldeep Handoo, who according to Rather took keen interest in promoting Wushu in the valley.

He also thanked J&K Sports council for providing the facilities to organise the championship.

