3-day Zaingair youth sports carnival concludes

The three-day Zaingar Youth Sports Carnival concluded at Hathlangoo Sopore on Sunday.

The event was organised by Zaingair Youth Sports Committee and co-supported by the Army. The first of its event organised in the area had started on October 16 and concluded on Sunday.

The event comprised of a total of 10 Athletics disciplines and two Village games with participation of more than thousand local youths including unprecedented participation of girls. Many Schools of Sopore and Zaingeer belt also fielded their teams in the village games which made the competition very tough.

Major General H.S Sahi and DIG north Kashmir Suleiman Choudry were chief guests on the occasion,

The event was witnessed by various Military and Civil dignitaries to include Brigadier Vivek Narang, Commander, 5 Sector Rashriya Rifles, SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal besides other eminent locals of zaingair.

The participants who bagged first three positions in different events were awarded with medals and other attractive prizes. Besides this the boys Kabaddi and girls Kho-Kho winning and runner up teams were also awarded with cash prizes to encourage them further.

After distribution of prizes, Major General H.S Sahi, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force, Chief guest of the final day of Sports Mega Event General Sahi addressed and congratulated all the participants for the sportsmanship and exceptional talent exhibited during the event. The Chief guest also applauded the impeccable initiative of local sports bodies and the AWAAM for their unconditional support to make the pioneering effort a thumping success.

