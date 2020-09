A three-member team of trekkers successfully scaled Mount Kolahoi which is situated at an altitude of 17,799 feet (5425 mtr).

On September 15, Nawab Mouzam Khan, Mudasir Bashir Shah and Tawseef Ganai successfully scaled Mount Kolahoi.

Kolahoi Peak is the highest mountain with a peak elevation of 17,799 ft, in Jammu and Kashmir, in the vicinity of Sonamarg in Anantnag district.