J&K junior team bagged bronze medal on Monday in the ongoing 31st National Canoe Sprint Championship being held at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

J&K team bagged bronze medal in the K4-200 metreevent . The team included Dawood, Ansaar ,Mohsin and Mohammad Abbas. J&K team is expected more medal in the event on Tuesday.

The championship is being organised by Indian Kayaking And Canoeing Association and J&K team is fielded by Watersports Association of J&K.