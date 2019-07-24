3rd Golf tournament of season begins at RSGC

Also Read | RSGC Club tournament begins

The 3rd tournament of the Calendar of Tournaments-2019 started at Royal Springs Golf Course here on Wednesday.

The format of the tournament is “Four Ball Greesome” (partner by choice) and is being played on match play format. The tournament is open for the members of RSGC and their dependents and is being played on knock-out basis.

In the event, a total of 15 matches will be played over four days. The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on July 27. All leading golfers of the club are participating in the tournament.