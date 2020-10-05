Sports, Today's Paper
3x3 Basketball Championship concludes

The 3×3 Basketball Championship organised by District Srinagar Basketball Association concluded today at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh.

In the tournament around 100 boys and girls participated .

As per statement issued the motive behind organising this tournament was to revive the game of Basketball in the valley after lockdown. In the boys category  Remembering Kobe team emerged out as winner while as team Real G emerged as runners up. In the girls category team  Net Rippers lifted the winners trophy while team Hoopstars emerged as runners up.

Most valuable player in boys was given to Mujtaba while in girls Shezan Wani was declared as MVP.

On the closing ceremony the chief guest was DSP JKP Hilal while as incharge manager Gindun stadium Rajbagh Mushtaq Zargar was guest of honour. They distributed momentos and cash prizes among the participants.

The tournament was sponsored by Tanishq and Black Bear Brew. The tournament  was organised under the supervision of Mir Mursaleen.

