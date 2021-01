The 3×3 Women’s Basketball League started at Gindun Sports Center Rajbagh here on Friday.

As per the statement, the league is being played under strict Covid guidelines. Around eight girls teams are participating in the league.

“Our Main aim is to boost in the confidence of women players,” said AdeenaWani, the organiser. The league will continue till January 17. The league is being organised by Useeba Bashir and Adeenawani.