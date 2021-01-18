3x3 Women's Basketball League concludes

The three-day Women’s Basketball League concluded at Gindun sports centre here on Sunday.

According to organisers, the League was played under Covid guidelines as Team Alley Oops emerged victorious.

The final match was played between Alley Oops and Hoopsters.

DrZeenat, Kashmir’s first female basketball player was the chief guest on the occasion.

Noreen Shah, who scored the highest points for her team, was awarded MVP of the tournament.

The tournament which commenced from January 15 lasted for three days. The The league which was organized by Useeba Bashir and AdeenaWani, saw participation of 35 women players.