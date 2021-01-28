Sports, Today's Paper
4-day JKAUMA winter camp starts in Pahalgam

The four-day Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Unified Martial Arts (JKAUMA) winter camp started at Pahalgam on Wednesday.

“JKAUMA, under its flagship programme ‘Drugs out, Sports in’, has been organising seminars in different schools and colleges from last about one year across Kashmir valley to raise awareness about drug addiction and its ill effects,” JKAUMA statement said.

“In the camp — which is sponsored by Tourism Department, AS cements, Drug Plus and Star Homes, around 160 players from central, north and south Kashmir are participating,” statement further said.

