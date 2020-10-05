5th GMW Knockout Tournament | Real Kashmir FC lifts title

Real Kashmir FC lifted the 5th GMW invitation knockout Football tournament trophy defeating Kashmir Tiger FC in the final played at Chanderhama in Pattan by 3-2 goals on Sunday. In the match footballer Danish Farooq scored hat-trick for Real Kashmir FC to lead his side to a title win.

The match started with Danish Farooq opening the account for Real Kashmir FC in 10th minute. In the 20th minute Kashmir Tigers FC scored an equalizer through Jamsheed. At half time score was 1-1.

In second half, Real Kashmir started brilliantly with Danish doubling the lead in 45th minute and then making it 3-1 minutes later. In the 60th minute Kashmir Tigers FC earned a penalty which Ashiq Mushtaq converted into goal for them. After that no goal was scored and Real Kashmir emerged winner by 3-2 goals.

To watch their favourite side Real Kashmir FC playing hundreds of spectators had turned up at the venue.