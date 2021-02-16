5th J&K Pencak Silat Championship concludes

The fifth J&K Pencak Silat Championship organised by J&K Pencak Silat Association concluded at Indoor Sports Complex Polo Ground here on Tuesday.

The event which was inaugurated by Director Industries Kashmir Nazim Zia on Febuary13 , saw participation of around 830 participants . The players had come from all over J&K included from the districts of Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu. In the event, Srinagar emerged out as overall champions.

Competitions of all three age groups Sub-Junior, junior and senior were held in both male and female section during the event.

On the occasion it was announced that Sub-Junior and Junior National championship would be held in Srinagar this year and in that around 1500 participants from all ocer India would be participating .