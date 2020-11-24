6 play grounds identified, camps to be organised in Dec: Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina today said that he will use his 15 years of experience in cricket for nurturing the new talent of J&K.

He said that three playground in both regions of UT have been identified and accordingly, camps will also be conducted in December.

Raina was addressing a press conference here and was accompanied by Secretary, Tourism and Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez and Secretary J&K Sports Council, Naseem Javed Choudhary.

He said that “we will find talent from the grassroot level and nurture them.” He said that he has played cricket for 15 years by representing the country. “Now, I want to give my experience to the new talent in J&K,” he added. Suresh Raina also thanked the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for his initiatives. He said that they will setup new academies.

“J&K is suitable for players because of climatic conditions and players in the UT are also fit. The new players should avail the opportunity,” he said and hoped that they will be happy if youth from J&K will represent the country in cricket.

He said, “we have to work for our younger generation and there is a lot of competition in the field.”

Earlier, Sarmad Hafeez said that LG Administration has focused on sports and growth in sports activities and games in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides cricket, he said, they will also focus on other sports activities and players of national as well as international repute will be invited to groom J&K youth.