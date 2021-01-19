9 J&K footballers selected for U-15 National camp

Nine J&K Under-15 footballers have been short listed for the Under-15 National camp scheduled in Odisha.

As per J&K Football Association, trials for U-15 boys were held in Srinagar and Jammu in Febuary 2020 for scouting of players for participation in the U-15 boys National team Camp. The trials were held by J&K Football Association and All India Football Federation.

“Jahangir Ahmad Shagoo, Arun Sharma, Muffaid Mukhtar, Annas Ahmad Bhat, Ishav Sagotra, Tajumul Islam, Paras Mehra, Sahil Khursheed Malik and Parth Dewan were selected by AIFF for the camp,” said a JKFA statement.

“The camp will be shortly held at Kalinga Stadium Guest House, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The delay in conducting the Camp was caused because of Covid-19 Pandemic,” the statement said.

Selected players have been asked to be ready and further information contact JKFA on phone numbers:9419001811 and 9419998543.