9th National Pencak Silat championship inaugurated at Indoor Sports Complex

The 9th National Pencak Silat championship for Senior Men and Women was on Wednesday inaugurated at the newly constructed Indoor Sports Complex (ISC) Polo Ground here.

The event is being organised by Pencak Silat Association of J&K under the Banner of Indian Pencak Silat Association and sponsored by J&K Sports Council. Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Parveez Qadri was the chief guest on the occasion while Nuzhat Ara, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir, presided over the function as the guest of honour.

The four-day event, hosting teams from 32 states and union territories besides teams from police and paramilitary, shall conclude on March 27. Around 1000 participants comprising 800 players, 150 technical officers and 50 coaches are part of the event.

During the championship, the events in different weight categories of Tanding and competitions in Dunggal, Ganda and Regu are scheduled to be held. The inaugural function was attended by President Indian Pencak Silat Federation Kishore Kumar Yawley and Secretary General Indian Pencak Salat Federation Mufti Hamid Yaseen, and officials from J&K Sports Council and other departments.

The event in Senior category shall be followed by Sub-Junior, Junior and Pre-Team Boys and Girls Championship from March 27 to 31.