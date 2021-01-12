9th Police Martyrs Memorial Inter-Club Cricket Championship 2019-20 concludes

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today said Jammu and Kashmir Police’s mission is to provide better platforms to youth so that they utilize their energy in sports, cultural and educational activities.

“JK Police has been organizing sports tournaments throughout the year particularly after September 2020 to pay tributes to brave martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the nation and its people. Without caring for their lives and of their families, our martyrs performed their duties to provide better atmosphere to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is very painful that during last year we lost 62 security personnel including 16 from JK Police,” he said at the closing ceremony of 9th Police Martyrs Memorial Inter-Club Cricket Championship at Kathua.

A total of 16 teams participated in the championship in which four teams were from Jammu and Kashmir and rest 12 teams were from other States and UTs from North India. The final match was played between Lal Bhadhur Shastri Club Delhi and Haryana Cricket Association Dasa Border. Lal Bhadhur Shastri Club Delhi won the title by 28 runs.

SSP Kathua Shalinder Mishra thanked DGP, dignitaries and the spectators for making the closing ceremony a grand success.

Among others, the closing ceremony was attended by DC Kathua O P Bhagat, SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma, Principle PTS Kathua Arun Gupta, CO IRP 19th Bn Randhir Singh, ASP Kathua Dr Ramnish Gupta, President Industrial Association Kathua Divender Verma, District Development Council members, prominent industrialists, families of martyrs and a large number of people.