GK News Network
Jammu,
November 16, 2020

Abdul Samad inaugurates Kashmiri Pandit Premier League in Jammu

The new rising star of J&K cricket Abdul Samad on Sunday inaugurated first edition of the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) at MA Stadium Jammu.

Samad inaugurated KPPL along with former Judge and working committee member J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) Jung Bahadur Singh Jamwal and former member BCCI Ankush Abrol.

According to statement issued Samad was special guest on the occasion, while as Jung was the chief guest and Abrol as the guest of honour.

The tournament, in which 16 Kashmiri Pandit cricket teams are taking part, is being held under the banner of Iqwaat Sports Organisation, an initiative of Vishva Kashmiri Samaj.

Meanwhile, in the inaugural match, APCC got the better of Satisar Cricket Club in a close contest by a narrow margin of 7 runs.

