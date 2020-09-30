Abdul Samad's IPL debut a proud moment for JK: Advisor Farooq Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan has complimented Abdul Samad for his debut in Indian Premier League (IPL) and termed the occasion as a proud moment for the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Advisor Khan complimented Samad for his first appearance in the prestigious cricket league and reiterated that J&K is full of rich talent and players from the region have proved their mettle whenever they are being provided a platform to perform. “I congratulate Samad for debuting in the world’s premier league IPL and making the whole Jammu and Kashmir proud. It is a treat to watch him in the playing field and performing for his team and a moment of joy and pride for all J&K. I pray for Samad’s success in the rest of the tournament and hope that his hard work yields fruitful results,” Advisor Khan said in his felicitation message.

The Advisor also complimented Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), Chief Executive Officer, Aashiq Hussain Bukhari; Coach Irfan Pathan, saying Pathan played an important role to unearth and spot Samad as a 16-year-old in 2018, at a trial in Jammu. Abdul Samad was signed up by the SRH in the players’ auction for Rs 20 lakh in the December 2019 auction.