Ace golfer O P Abrol scores Hole-In-One at JTGC

Om Prakash Abrol, an ace golfer from Jammu, today scored a hole-in-one at Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), Sidhra.

Abrol is the 6th ace golfer of this golf course who made a hole-in- one shot during play at Hole Number 7.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sunil Gupta was the first golfer who attained Hole-In-One in December 2015 at JTGC, S. S. Wazir was the second ace golfer from Jammu who made Hole-In-One in March 2017, Omair Nissar Ganai in February 2019 while Sanjeev Singh Pathania and Raheel Murtaza attained this success in the month of June 2020 respectively at JTGC. In golf, hole-in-one commonly occurs on Par 3 holes when a ball hit from a Tee to start and finishes at a hole in a cup.

Secretary Jammu Tawi Golf Course Lal Chand on behalf of Management of JTGC and its members congratulated Abrol.