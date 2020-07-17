Sports, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 10:47 PM

Ace para-athlete Ramesh Tikaram succumbs to COVID19

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 10:47 PM

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has offered condolences on the tragic demise of former para-badminton player Ramesh Tikaram who died with COVID-19. He was 51.

Tikaram, country’s first para-badminton player to be honoured with the prestigious Arjuna award, passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Bengaluru after battling with COVID-19 for more than two weeks.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

GK Photo

Kangan landslide: Srinagar-Leh highway blocked for 2nd day

“Very sad to hear the news of the tragic demise of former para-badminton player Ramesh Tikaram. I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers,” Rijiju said in a tweet.

“He was given the Arjuna Award in the year 2002. Tikaram ji, who brought laurels to the country, lost the battle to coronavirus,” he added. Tikaram is survived by wife and two children.

Related News