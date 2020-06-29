Activists, teachers trek Shankar Bulbul peak

More than a dozen activists and teachers trekked to the source of Doodh Ganga river around Shankar Bulbul peak in PirPanjal mountain range of district Budgam

The three-day trek was organised by Budgam based Treks n Hikes in association with Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement.

According to Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja MuzaffarBhat, the aim of the trek was to inculcate the values of nature among the participants, besides ensuring supply of clean drinking water to people of Srinagar and Budgam under Save Doodhganga campaign.

The trekking programme began from Doodhpathri on June 25th morning.

“Our natural water resources especially Doodh Ganga is constantly being destroyed by people who throw solid and liquid waste into it. The trekkers themselves saw how clean the river is at its source and even many kilometers downstream. However, when the water reaches Chadoora it gets polluted,” the RTI activist said.

He added that the same water is supplied to as many as 8 lakh people of Srinagar and Budgam from Kralpora Water filtration plant.

“We appeal everyone to stop destroying Doodh Ganga,” Muzaffar said.

He added that the plan is to trek to other water sources of Budgam like ShaliGanga ,Sukhnag in the coming months.