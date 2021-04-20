Sports, Today's Paper
ADGP Security felicitates Inspector Anand

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Security, Dr. S D Singh has congratulated Inspector Rajesh Anand of Security Pool Jammu, for clinching gold medal in the recently concluded 58th National Roller Skating Championship held at Chandigarh (Mohali) from March 31 to April 11, 2021.

Inspector Rajesh Anand is a State Awardee and also the skipper of National Roller hockey team. He is presently coach of Indian Roller Hockey team and also the International Referee of Roller Hockey.

Inspector Anand has participated in the international competitions 17 times from 1987 to 2010 in both Asian and World championships. He remained captain of the national team from 1997 to 2010. Under his captaincy, Indian team won the bronze medal five times. Presently, he is coach of the national team.

