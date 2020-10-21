Adil Khan beat injuries to make comeback

It was in 2012 against Azerbaijan that Adil Khan made his senior India debut, but after a spate of injuries, his hopes of returning to the national team appeared bleak. However, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the 32-year-old made an inspiring comeback to the Indian football team in 2019, the foundation for which was laid in the Second Division League, where he played for Lonestar Kashmir in 2016.

“Playing in the second division was one of the best decisions I have ever taken in my career. I was playing regularly and getting game time under my belt. It helped me immensely to regain my confidence and then I came back to Goa to play for Dempo and then got the call to play in the I-League with Churchill Brothers,” Adil recalled in a chat with AIFF TV.