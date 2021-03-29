Aditi makes cut at Kia Classic

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok remained in the middle of the leaderboard at Kia Classic after rounds of 74-72-71 on the LPGA Tour in Carlsbad.

Aditi, who has had modest results and shown her quality in patches, would be happy to see the game trending well. She is at Tied-45th.

She found a lot of fairway in the first two rounds and greens in all three, but putting still needs a bit of work, which is bound to come along as she plays more. After scoring 74 in the first round, she had a nice run of birdies between 12th and 14th as she shot 72 and made the cut.

In the third round, she had a colourful card with an eagle, four birdies, three bogeys and a double in her 71.