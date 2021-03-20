Sports, Today's Paper
Advisor Farooq inaugurates T-20 Tournament at Katra

Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today inaugurated Katra Premier League 2021, T-20 cricket tournament at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Stadium here today.

The tournament is being organised by Katra Sports Club and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board jointly.

The Advisor formally inaugurated the tournament by flipping the coin. The inaugural match was played between Vishal Cricket Club Jammu and Masood Cricket Club Bhaderwah. In all 40 teams will compete for the top prize of Rs 2 lakh in the tournament spanning 33 matches.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Sujit Kumar and CEO SMVD Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar were special guests on the occasion.

