GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 2:18 AM

Advisor Farooq Khan for youth participation in sports activities

Sports is integral to curriculum which help in building healthy mind and body thus ensuring overall personality development of youth”, stated Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan while speaking at the valedictory function of 26th Men free style, Greco-Roman style and 12th Women wrestling championship organised by J&K Wrestling Association here today.

Advisor said that the UT administration is committed to provide best avenues and infrastructure to sportspersons so as to channelize their energy towards a positive direction. He said that such events provide appropriate platform to  players to exhibit their sports potential besides polishing it further.

