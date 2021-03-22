Advisor Farooq Khan meets J&K Roll Ball teams

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan met the teams of Jammu & Kashmir Rollball here today.

Both girls and boys teams were led by Coaches Madan Sharma and Rita Rehan besides managers Sudhir Singh, VishaliBagal and captains RakshakJandial and Simran. During interaction with Advisor, the teams briefed him about status of Roll Ball in J&K. They also presented demands for further promotion of this sport here and also shared their future aspirations with the Advisor.

Advisor shared government’s vision of identifying and training hidden talent from all over J&K, particularly from remote areas besides other activities for its promotion. He encouraged the sportspersons to undergo NIS training to be able to train others in future.

Advisor Khan during the interaction also congratulated the girls’ team for winning Bronze Medal at the 17th Senior National Championship at Jamshedpur earlier this month.