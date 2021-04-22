Advisor Farooq Khan reviews progress on PMDP sports projects

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Thursday reviewed the progress made on the sports projects executed by the J&K Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) here. He assessed the status of each of the project executed by the Corporation and fixed a timeline for their completion. The meeting was attended by Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, Executive Director JKPCC ND Khawaja, engineers and other officers of the council.

Advisor Khan asked about the possible date of completion of each project, facilities to be provided in each of them, and the kind of infrastructure raised at each location. He directed for bringing weekly progress reports along with latest photographs depicting the updated progress made on each project site.

Giving further directions, the Advisor asked the indenting department to ensure that each facility raised by them have all the amenities available so that they could be useful under every circumstances. He directed for making available the safe drinking water, washrooms, change rooms, parking facilities, approach roads and illumination of surroundings of each of the facility to make them fully functional and safe for players of both genders.

He also called for making available the coaches of different games at these facilities so that the players get benefitted from them. He stressed on creating player-friendly facilities everywhere and drawing a schedule of games to be played in the ensuing sports season. The Secretary Sports Council informed the Advisor that there were some 10 multipurpose indoor sports halls under execution by the JKPCC and out of them, two at Rajouri and Reasi have already been completed and dedicated to the public. She said these are completed at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore each. The ones at Poonch, Pulwama, Kishtwar, Shopian, Doda, Pattan and Ramban would be completed by September this year with many to be dedicated to the public in the months to come, she said.

The ED JKPCC informed the chair that the best of the practices and designs have been used in creating these sports utilities. He said each of the projects would be completed with all the requisite facilities and dedicated to the public at the earliest within the timelines fixed.