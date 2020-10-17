Sports, Today's Paper
Advisor Farooq Khan unveils Downtown Heroes FC jersey

Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Saturday unveiled the jersey of the newly formed old city Srinagar based football club Downtown Heroes FC.

Khan unveiled the team jersey in presence of the club officials Mushtaq Bashir, Hinan Bhat, Shabir Ahmed and coach Mohammad Haneef.

“Downtown is known for its sports and over the years has given J&K some top level footballers. It is good that this club is based in Old City of Srinagar and is focussed on to develop grass root level talent apart from playing at top level. I am hopeful this club will expand its vision to other parts of valley in future, ” he said.

