Advisor Farooq releases documentary on Khelo India Winter Games

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today released a visual documentary on Khelo India Winter Games which were organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council from 7th of March to 11th of March 2020 at Gulmarg.

After releasing the documentary, Advisory said that it is a proud moment for all of us as Jammu and Kashmir successfully organised the first Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg. He added that the administration is all set to host the second Winter Games.

“The documentary shall be a curtain raiser for other sports events to be organised in J&K”, he asserted.

Advisor said that Gulmarg has all the potential and scope to become a winter sports hub and UT administration is committed to develop it as India’s as well as World’s one of the finest winter sports destinations.

Pertinently, the documentary has been directed by Maloop Singh, Associate Director, Arun Singh, Editor, NeerajBadyal while the narration was done by BabbaKochar. Besides, the documentary showcases various facets of firstKhelo India Winter Games which can be reached at official Twitter account and Facebook page of the J&K Sports Council.