Advisor Farooq reviews progress of works under J&K Sports Council

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today stressed on speedy and timely completion of all the projects of J&K Sports Council (JKSC) to provide sportspersons a dependable infrastructure to realize their potential.

He stated this while chairing a meeting convened to review progress of works under J&K Sports Council at civil secretariat here today. At the outset, the Secretary JKSC briefed the Chair regarding progress of works under different schemes and achievements of the Council through power point presentation. The Advisor was apprised that there were total 134 projects under JKIDFC out of which 92 have been completed, seven shall be completed this month while as 35 will be completed in next financial year.

The meeting was also informed about the status of upcoming sports infrastructure like five projects under Khelo India and 31 under PMDP. Out of 31 project 19 are under Sports Council, 10 under JKPCC and 2 under NPCC. The Advisor expressed serious concern over inordinate delays in completion of ongoing projects, especially at Bakshi Stadium.

The Advisor passed explicit directions to the officers for completing all pending projects within stipulated timelines and called for making concerted efforts to involve more and more youth in sports to channelize their energies.

He directed the concerned executing agency to pace up the remaining works at the sports hall so that the facility would be dedicated to the sports persons at the earliest.

The Advisor said that all the sports stadiums shall be equipped with all modern facilities. To create sports facilities in Tribal areas, the Advisor said that 6 multipurpose stadiums have already been approved out of which 4 would be constructed in Jammu division and 2 in Kashmir division.

The Advisor also asked the officers to install solar panels at all the stadiums especially indoor stadiums to redress the issues pertaining to electricity supply.

He also stressed on preserving the aesthetic environs in the stadiums by providing traditional touch to the existing or under renovation buildings.