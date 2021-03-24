Advisor Khan for timely completion of projects at Bakshi, Indoor stadiums

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Farooq Ahmad Khan Wednesday visited Bakshi Stadium and Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium to inspect several ongoing development works being executed there.

Bakshi Stadium, located in the centre of Srinagar city, is undergoing massive renovation and up-gradation being executed by the National Project Construction Corporation Limited with an estimated cost of Rs 40.85 crore.

On the occasion, the engineers of NPCC briefed the Advisor about the progress on works being executed on six amenity blocks, ground, main pavilions including old and new besides other works.

The Advisor expressed his dismay over the slow pace of work on the prestigious project and stressed upon the executing agency to expedite work progress with double shifts so that it is completed within the stipulated time frame. He directed the concerned engineers for making adequate entry and exit points arrangements besides a proper drainage system around the stadium.

Khan asked the authorities of the Sports Council to monitor the progress on a regular basis to ensure timely completion of the works and submit a weekly progress report in this regard.

On his visit to Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium, the Advisor Khan took stock of progress of sports infrastructure and other development works being carried by NPCC at the estimated cost of Rs 14.6 crore.

He inspected the renovation works and different sections of the stadium. He had a firsthand stock of the works being executed including heating and lighting arrangements, seating arrangement, VIP galley, flooring, boxing ring, basketball courts and washrooms blocks.

The Advisor directed the executing agency to ensure quality of all the constructions and renovation works besides ensuring all basic facilities in accordance with the need of sports beginners, practicing players and for competition events.

He stressed on preserving the aesthetic environs in the stadiums by providing traditional touch to the existing or under renovation buildings. He directed the concerned executing agency to pace up the remaining works at the stadium so that the facility would be dedicated to the sportspersons at the earliest.

The officer on special duty with the Advisor, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir, Nuzhat Ara other concerned officers and engineers accompanied the Advisor during his visit.