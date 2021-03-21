Advisor Khan inspects ongoing works at Khel Gaon Nagrota

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today visited Khel Gaon Nagrota and inspected the ongoing sports infrastructure development works there.

While inspecting the ongoing works on swimming pool, the Advisor stressed upon the officers to develop it as per international standards. “Let us make it the best swimming pool in entire North India as per standards of Olympics”, he maintained.

The Advisor said that there is a need for constant synergy between the J&K Sports Council and the Department of Youth Services & Sports for enhancing participation in sports among the youth here. Advisor Khan directed Secretary J&K Sports Council to create a database of talented sportspersons in the UT so that best talent can be nurtured. “With database of sporting talents, the government would be able to pick the best people to hone vast sports potential of the region”, he said.

Advisor also inspected under construction synthetic football turf where he was informed that it would be ready by the month of May this year. He also inspected sites to be developed into parking zones and accommodation for visiting athletes.