Advisors Kumar, Ganai, Skandan jointly inaugurates Gym at Gindun Sports Complex Rajbagh

Advisors to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and K Skandan today jointly inaugurated Gymnasium at Gindun Sports Complex at Rajbagh, here today. The advisors also witnessed Rugby matches being played for the first time under the newly installed flood lights in the Rugby Playground.

Secretary Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal, DG YS&S Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Secretary JK Sports Council Dr Naseem Choudhary, Cricketer Parvez Rasool, eminent citizens, officers from civil, police administration, officers from YS&S, JKSSC and sport lovers in large number were present on the occasion.

After inaugurating the gymnasium, the Advisors went around the facility and interacted with the youth present there. It was informed to the Advisors that modern fitness equipment worth Rs 20 lakh has been placed in the gymnasium.

Later, the Advisors witnessed Rugby matches being played for the first time under the newly installed flood lights at the playground. Two friendly matches one each was played between girl and boy teams.

The match played between girls team

Rugby Scarlets and Rugby Hawks was won by later team and the match between boys team was won by Brothers team defeating team Ruggers. The Advisors also interacted with the Rugby players who thanked the government for upgrading the facilities at the sports complex and installing lights to allow play matches during the dark hours too.

It is important to mention here that the project for fencing and installation of flood lights for Rugby, Basket Ball and Lawn Tennis playground at Gindun Sports Complex is completed at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh by JK Sports Council.

On the occasion, the MIS/GIS and Mobile Application for J&K State Sports Council was also inaugurated. The Software was developed along with associated web/mobile applications to make sports council accessible to everyone at click of a button.

MIS Module is meant for File Tracking, Profile data, Activity Tracking of 22 Districts from 55 recognized associations while as GIS Module is for Geo tagging of JKSSC infrastructure and related information.

The android based Mobile Applications would be useful for News, Player Grievances, Information help desk, Player Registrations, Ground Booking etc.

Secretary JKSSC informed the gathering that the system has created transparency, reduced communication gap within, outside the organization and provides easy accessibility to all sports enthusiasts.

The Advisors appreciated the efforts of JKSSC for working hard in upgrading the sports facilities in all the districts and providing platform to the youth to hone their skills and bring laurels to the state.

Advisor Kumar asked Secretary JKSSC to closely monitor the other projects being initiated by them in the city as well as in other parts of the state so that same can be dedicated to the people especially youth for optimal use.