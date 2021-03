Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by 45 runs in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

All-round performance from Mohammad Nabi (40 off 15 balls and 2/20 in three overs) powered the Afghans to the series-clinching win. Afghanistan 193/5 in 20 overs (K Janat 53, U Ghani 49, M Nabi 40, B Muzarabani 2/44) beat Zimbabwe 148 all out in 17.1 overs (R Burl 40, R Khan 3/30, M Nabi 2/20).