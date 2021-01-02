AIFF names Srinagar based TrionTotte as Nutrition and Hydration partner

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced Srinagar based TrionTotte OPC Private Limited as the ‘Nutrition & Hydration Partner for Indian Arrows for the ongoing football season.

The statement from AIFF on Friday said: “Under the partnership, TrionTotte will be supplying several nutrition, hydration, and strength and conditioning products”.

“The junior national teams are the future of Indian football and we are excited to have TrionTotte on board with us for their development. This partnership will enable our young future stars to obtain high-quality nutrition supplements which will complement their growth and help them realise their full potential,”the statement quoted Kushal Das, General Secretary AIFF as having stated.

Quoting Founder and CEO TrionTotteAzharMaqsood, the statement said: “It is a privilege to join All India Football Federation and be the Nutrition and Hydration Partner for Indian Arrows. This is the first step of the journey in moving forward together with Indian Football and we are committed to providing excellent quality products to help bring the best in players”.

TrionTotte has also been awarded as the ‘Best Sports Rehydration Products Provider – India’ in Fitness and Nutrition Awards 2020 hosted by GHP News. TrionTotte’s has registered office in Srinagar.