Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 1:00 AM

AIFF plans to hold national camp in Sep

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 1:00 AM
Representational pic

The All India Football Federation is planning to hold a camp for the senior national team in Bhubaneswar in early September ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round match against Qatar in October.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said a response from the Odisha government is expected soon on the holding of the national camp. If it happens, the players will get a month before the match against Asian champions Qatar to be held on October 8.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

GK Photo

Kangan landslide: Srinagar-Leh highway blocked for 2nd day

“With regards to the senior men’s team, our plan is to start the camp sometimes in early September. We want the camp in Bhubaneswar as the match against Qatar was scheduled there,” Das said.

“We’re in touch with the state government of Odisha as well as SAI. We are expecting to get a response from them. It’s a very tricky situation but we need to come up with the best possible solution given the circumstances,” he was quoted as saying by AIFF TV in a chat. Odisha has reported more than 14,000 COVID-19 cases with over 75 deaths.

Related News