A trekking group comprising 50 girls was flagged off by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Rajinder Kumar Sharma in Reasi, the official statement said on Tuesday.

It said trekking expedition to different areas of Reasi has been finalized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports.

During the five day long trekking camp the trekkers would visit Sullah Park, Bidda Baba and Bhimgarh fort, it said.