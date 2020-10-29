All girls trekking expedition in Gulmarg

The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir in collaboration with Hussaini Sports Club on Thursday organized an all girls one day trekking expedition to Gulmarg.

Around 32 girl s and adventure lovers belonging to various districts were flagged off by Deputy Director, Tourism Publicity / Recreation Ideel Saleem from TRC Srinagar. Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority, Inam ul Haq and Assistant Director Tourism, Gulmarg Dr Javed -ur- Rehman later distributed certificates among the participating girls.