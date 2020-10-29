Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 12:35 AM

All girls trekking expedition in Gulmarg

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 12:35 AM
The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir in collaboration with Hussaini Sports Club on Thursday organized an all girls one day trekking expedition to Gulmarg.

Around 32 girl s and adventure lovers belonging to various districts were flagged off by Deputy Director, Tourism Publicity / Recreation Ideel Saleem from TRC Srinagar. Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority, Inam ul Haq and Assistant Director Tourism, Gulmarg Dr Javed -ur- Rehman later distributed certificates among the participating girls.

