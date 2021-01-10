All slopes now open for Skiers in Gulmarg

While the Tourists are enjoying their stay at the snow-clad Gulmarg, a new musical element has been added for their enjoyment, thanks to the initiative of the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir.

“Gulmarg offers everything a tourist looks for, especially during the winter, when snow decks it’s landscape. Now, we have added a new element- music” Assistant Director, Tourism Gulmarg, Dr Javid-ur-Rehman said and added that local artists will be performing live on weekends in Gulmarg at locations thronged by Tourists and locals like the Ski Shop area, Gondola and the Golf Club.

This weekend, live musical performances were held at the Ski Shop throughout the day with hundreds of tourists and Ski enthusiasts seen enjoying the concert against the beautiful backdrop of snow covered mountains and slopes.

“In coming days, Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir will also be organising a ‘Snow Sculpting Competition-2021’ here for which preparations are in full swing. All these activities are being organized as part of the tourism revival plans and to present the resort as a lively, welcoming and an enjoyable tourism destination”, Dr Javid-ur-Rehman added.

Moreover, Dr Javid-ur-Rehman said that all slopes in Gulmarg are now open for Skiing. The Ski Patrol Team headed by Snow Safety Officer, Brian Newman is in place and all slopes are being groomed and open for Skiers now after the recent spell of fresh snowfall. “We are seeing good rush of Ski enthusiasts and tourists enjoying the skiing experience,” he added.

Following the easing of COVID19 related restrictions and subsequent opening up of the Tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir in July- 2020, sustained efforts are being made by the Department of Tourism and the tourism stakeholders to revive the sector, which is among the top contributors to the economy of J&K and with large sections of the population directly and indirectly associated and dependent on it for their livelihood.